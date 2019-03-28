(Now-Leader file photo)

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

A 15-year-old boy is clinging to life after the BMW he was driving smashed into a tree and caught fire in Surrey.

A 16-year-old boy was also hurt in the single-vehicle crash Thursday at about 4:15 a.m. near 32 Avenue and 137A Street.

RCMP say witnesses pulled the teenagers from the SUV before it caught fire.

Both were taken to hospital. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries, while the passenger had minor injuries.

READ ALSO: Two boys charged after Surrey highway shooting

Police believe speed may have been a contributing factor. Investigators are asking to speak with witnesses who saw the BMW driving before the collision or who have dash-cam video.

In B.C., you have to be 16 years old before you can get your “L” licence. Under the province’s graduated licensing program, drivers with an “L” must drive with a qualified supervisor aged 25 or older and can’t drive between midnight at 5 a.m.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash
Next story
B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Just Posted

RDEK sets up self-serving sandbagging stations as snow melt continues

Residents in East Kootenay rural areas encouraged to protect property, mitigate flood risk

Kootenay Pass closed as fatal crash spills ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Cranbrook Eagles prepare for boxing nationals

The 2019 Super Channel Championships will feature three local boxers as they battle for the top spot

Forestry warns of hot spots from last season’s fires

Fires can re-emerge after smouldering underground through the winter

Lilith 2019 raises $8,270 for Kimberley, Cranbrook communities

Next year marks the event’s 20th anniversary.

Video captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Most Kimberley and Cranbrook locals know there is a herd of elk… Continue reading

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Cecelia Ahern’s ‘Roar’ features 30 short stories about 30 women;… Continue reading

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

Supreme Court stresses jail should be ‘the exception’ for people awaiting trial

The case started due to Corey Lee James Myers, who was arrested on firearms charges in B.C. three years ago

B.C. human rights tribunal rules anti-transgender poster campaign discriminatory

The posters called Morgane Oger a ‘biological male who has renamed himself’

Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people, including four passengers, were hurt in crash at Abbotsford International Airport

‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person

Family discovers theft when checking on Abbotsford residence

Most Read