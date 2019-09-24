Hudson Pollner tries out the slide at Playland Daycare in Sooke. (Tim Collins / Sooke News Mirror)

B.C. boosts funding to help communities buy land for daycares

NDP’s $10-a-day childcare plan is being tested until next March at 53 facilities

The B.C. government is increasing the amount of money municipalities can receive to buy land for child-care centres in a bid to open up more licensed spaces.

Under the changes, municipalities and regional districts can apply for up to $4 million, an increase of $3 million from the previous cap on funding applications.

Katrine Conroy, the minister of children and family development, says local governments have asked for help to create child-care spaces to help attract employers and boost their economies.

The province says Osoyoos received $900,000 under the program last year to create 18 new licensed child-care spaces at a centre in the community.

In last spring’s budget, the province allocated $1.3 billion to be spent over three years on its child-care program.

READ MORE: B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

ALSO: B.C. daycare owner frustrated over lack of payments from provincial program

The NDP promised in the last election campaign to provide $10-a-day child care, which is being tested until next March at 53 facilities across B.C.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hybrid vessels part of B.C. Ferries’ plans to reduce emissions
Next story
City seeking feedback on childcare services

Just Posted

OPINION: Climate protest not a waste of class time

Students gained valuable experience protesting and interacting with government officials

City seeking feedback on childcare services

A consultant will be holding an open house on Oct. 5 to gather public comments

Mount Baker choir joining Pink Floyd tribute band in Cranbrook

PIGS plays Key City Theatre Saturday, Sept. 28

On the trail of the Tumbling Tumbleweeds

Sons of the Pioneers celebrate group’s 85th anniversary with B.C. tour, starting off in Cranbrook

PROFILE: Morrison running for Conservatives in Kootenay-Columbia

Former RCMP member, diplomat looking to recapture the riding for the Tories

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

B.C. flu vaccine delivery delayed, not expected to affect vaccinations

BC Centre for Disease Control says high-priority populations should receive vaccine in October

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby ‘The Testaments’ is Margaret Atwood’s long awaited (34 years) sequel… Continue reading

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

Partial-candidate meeting sees poor public participation

Short-notice event brings four election candidates to Invermere Friday night

Mother bear and cubs cause $500 in damage to B.C. orchard

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages

B.C. firefighters’ charity hit by theft three times in a month

Thousand of dollars worth of items stolen from charity thrift store; first aid equipment taken from trailer

Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack B.C. home

Animals ate mounds of sugar and wreaked havoc on house

B.C. communities protest transfer of aid funds to those hit by sawmill closures

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

Most Read