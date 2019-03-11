(Pixabay)

B.C. bar wants patrons to stop dropping their phones in the toilet

Barking Parrot in Penticton says when a phone gets flushed, entire toilet often has to be replaced

The next time nature calls, you may want to think twice about bringing your cell phone along.

Staff from the Barking Parrot bar in Penticton want you to keep close tabs on your phone, especially while in the washroom, as seen in a tongue-in-cheek social media post recently.

“If apple is so high in fibre, why’d we find this in our ladies toilet? But seriously, STOP flushing your phones down our pipes,” the post said with a picture of a damaged of iPhone.

n

Francis Dellosaand, graphic design and social media co-ordinator for the bar told Black Press Media that a female customer had misplaced the phone during a recent night out at the Parrot.

“The girl had apparently tried locating her phone from an app and found that it was still here, but she couldn’t locate it. Turns out it was stuck in the ladies toilet. Whoops,” he said.

Dellosaand said phones getting flushed down toilets happens from time to time, and when it does, it often means the replacement of the entire toilet.

“Most of the phones, because they’re stuck in the centre, end up being broken as our maintenance crew tries to extract the poor cellular device with an auger. Unfortunately, the exact number is unknown as many are unreported. We have to break the toilets to get it out when they’re in the pipes.”

READ MORE: Single mom’s phone stolen while she helped car crash victims

Although it creates extra work and cost, staff try to keep a humour about it all.

“The most popular with the porcelain God has been the Samsung followed by LG, iPhone, and Nokia in that order. We’re hoping to see in the future an upsurge in the Huawei,” he jokingly said.

