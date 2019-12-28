University of Victoria campus, September 2017. (Christine van Reeuwyk/Black Press)

B.C. Appeal Court OKs class-action lawsuit against University of Victoria

Susan Service claims UVic failed to give as many as 134 members an annual salary increases they were due

A B.C. Appeal Court panel has certified a class-action lawsuit against the University of Victoria over a wage freeze that employees say the institution wasn’t legally authorized to make.

The three-member panel overturned a lower court ruling that had tossed out an application to certify as a class action by Susan Service, who is part of group of non-union workers classified as “management excluded employees.”

Service claims the university wrongly forced a salary freeze on these employees in breach of their contract after the B.C. Finance Ministry announced in 2012 that public-sector management salaries would be frozen.

She claims the university failed to give as many as 134 members the annual salary increases they were due, which also negatively impacted their pensions, in the years 2013 through 2016.

Writing for the panel, Justice Susan Griffin allowed the appeal and certified the class proceeding, saying the contract is the common issue between the employees, although no court has made a decision on the main allegations in the case.

The trial heard the university claimed it was following the government’s direction, that it was entitled to change the terms and conditions of the contract and that those employees accepted the change.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman

Just Posted

Provincial funding to help communities affected by forestry challenges

Jaffray to receive $75,000 for transition and support programs for workers affected by industry woes

Neil Cook awarded Medal of Good Citizenship by Province

Neil Cook, a Cranbrook resident for the past 26 years, has been… Continue reading

Kootenay-Columbia MP Morrison appointed to deputy shadow minister role

Morrison’s role will include oversight of issues relating to public safety and emergency preparedness

Avalanche warning issued for several southern mountainous regions in B.C.

Regions: Purcells, Lizard Range and Flathead, South Rockies, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks

Join the Christmas Bird Count

Around Cranbrook and Kimberley, birders expect to see 40-50 species, up to 2,000 birds

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

17 puppies surrendered to the BC SPCA from Interior B.C. property

17 puppies and two adult dogs were surrendered after they were found living outside in the cold

UPDATE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Holiday cleanup: Here’s what you can – and can’t – recycle in B.C.

‘Alexa, please take down the decorations’

B.C. police rescue man and his dog from sinking houseboat

Both were rescued safely from the Gorge Waterway just after 4:30 a.m. Friday

‘I’m just happy to be alive’: Once-paralyzed B.C. father makes a full recovery

Matt Reisig recovers, celebrating a Christmas he once thought impossible

B.C. fish farm operator says most of escaped salmon likely eaten

Mowi Canada West’s fish farm off Robertson Island, north of Vancouver Island, caught fire Dec. 20

B.C. man fined $8,000 for wounding deer in stomach in Princeton

In addition to the fines, Li Tan was placed under a four-year hunting prohibition

B.C. to activate more intersection speed cameras in 2020

‘Not photo radar’ system mails thousands of tickets

Most Read