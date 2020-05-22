Drive-in movie theatre in Aldergrove, B.C. (Black Press Media photos)

B.C. amends restrictions on gatherings to also put cap on vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

B.C. has recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases, as well as three more deaths all within the Fraser Health region.

In a joint statement released on Friday (May 22), Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry offered their condolences to the families of the three individuals.

The new cases bring the total to 2,507 test-positive cases confirmed since January. Of those, 2,042 have fully recovered, meaning there are 310 active cases.

Forty one people are in hospital due to the novel coronavirus, eight of whom are in intensive care.

The new cases come as B.C. nears the end of its first week in Phase Two of its Restart Plan. The province also announced an amendment to its ban on gatherings larger than 50 people to include vehicles at outdoor drive-in events.

That means that no more than 50 vehicles will be allowed to convene at an event. A restriction on sales of refreshments at these events has also been placed.

“Anyone attending these events must stay in their cars unless they have to go to washrooms, which must be serviced with running water for proper hand hygiene,” the statement reads.

More to come.

Most Read