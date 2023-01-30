Witnesses saw the man get out of a white Hyundai in the 1600 block of Ellis and procede to smash several windows at a bank. (Black Press file photo)

Witnesses saw the man get out of a white Hyundai in the 1600 block of Ellis and procede to smash several windows at a bank. (Black Press file photo)

Axe-wielding man smashes bank windows in downtown Kelowna

‘These types of unprovoked attacks on our local businesses are concerning to the RCMP’

A bizarre incident in downtown Kelowna the morning of Jan. 30 — a man with an axe was seen smashing windows at a bank.

Around 7:40 a.m., witnesses saw the man get out of a white Hyundai in the 1600 block of Ellis Street and proceed to smash several windows at the bank while uttering threats, according to RCMP.

With help from the South East District Emergency Response Team (ERT), officers used a license plate number provided by witnesses to track the suspect. He was found in his vehicle at approximately 9:00 a.m., parked on a dead-end street in another area of the city.

Police used their vehicles to block him from escaping, and with the assistance of the police dog service, the man was arrested without incident.

“These types of unprovoked attacks on our local businesses are concerning to the RCMP,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer. “Officers will continue this investigation in order to understand why he carried out this attack on the bank and then fled.”

No one was injured. Kelowna RCMP is seeking witnesses who have yet to speak with police or that may have dash camera footage that captured the incident.

Please contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency number at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-5368.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultBankingKelownaRCMP

Previous story
Pakistan mosque suicide bomber kills 59, wounds over 150
Next story
Bucks defeat Warriors, fall to Vees in shootout

Just Posted

Snowmageddon 2023 brought havoc to the streets and power lines of Cranbrook, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28. (Barry Coulter photo)
Heavy snow knocks out power to 4,500 in Cranbrook

The last vestiges of 10th Street North on Kootenay Street North. The Townsman suggests they be left in place, as historical curiosities. Maybe a future tourist attraction? (Barry Coulter photo)
10th Street North, we hardly knew ye

A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Vancouver police seized 73 kilograms of drugs from Lower Mainland gangs during Project Tint in July 2022. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)
Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs to be decriminalized in B.C. starting tomorrow

Bucks’ goalie Nathan Airey thwarts Penticton’s Brett Moravec (#28) in the shootout in Saturday night’s hard-fought thriller that was eventually won by the Vees 2-1. Martin Ross photo.
Bucks defeat Warriors, fall to Vees in shootout