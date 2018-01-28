Police arrested a man outside Safeway on Friday evening after receiving a report of a man carrying an axe on Baker St.

Axe arrest sparks social media furor

Police caution against social media hysteria after arrest.

Social media was set afire on Friday evening after Cranbrook RCMP arrested a bloodied man outside Safeway.

Police made the arrest without incidnet after a call from a concerned resident reported that the man was walking on Baker St. with an axe.

The 46-year-old man Cranbrook resident was taken to cells and is facing charges of breaching his conditions.

“There was a lot of speculation on social media about this incident. Cranbrook RCMP want to stress that not everything that is said on social media platforms is the truth. Cranbrook RCMP has a very good relationship with the media outlets in town. If something serious would have occurred that could have put the community at jeopardy, rest assured there would have been a notification from the Cranbrook RCMP,” says Cst Katie Forgeron.

The man will appear in court at a later date.

Previous story
One in Custody After Theft of Truck and Snowmobiles

Just Posted

Axe arrest sparks social media furor

Police caution against social media hysteria after arrest.

RCMP arrest ‘bloodied’ man in downtown core

Charges are pending after Cranbrook RCMP arrested a man in the downtown… Continue reading

Kootenay Ice treat Cranbrook crowd to 3-2 win on ‘Pink the Rink’ night

Team completes weekend sweep of Brandon Wheat Kings in front of biggest crowd since opening night

Snow, snow and more snow to blanket the West Kootenays

Environment Canada says residents should expect up to 20 cm of snow to fall Saturday

BC SPCA East Kootenay seeks donations, volunteers

Donations are needed to cover cost of Bethany the cat’s surgery

BC SPCA East Kootenay seeks donations, volunteers

Donations are needed to cover cost of Bethany the cat’s surgery

One in Custody After Theft of Truck and Snowmobiles

Cranbrook RCMP have one man in custody and are searching for another… Continue reading

Week in review: January 26

Take a look back at some of this week’s top stories

Family’s Loren Foundation to launch in Canada

An international foundation will see a launch in Cranbrook and Canada later this year.

Moon puts on a show Jan. 31

The total lunar eclipse of a blue supermoon is expected Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Roger Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

The Swiss player has won more major tennis titles than any man

IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

‘He will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world’

Alzheimer’s story from wife of Spirit of the West singer takes stage

Jill Daum, wife of musician John Mann, writes ‘Forget About Tomorrow’, playing now in Victoria

Opening day of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Saturday was day one of the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Most Read