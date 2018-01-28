Axe arrest sparks social media furor

Police arrested a man outside Safeway on Friday evening after receiving a report of a man carrying an axe on Baker St.

Social media was set afire on Friday evening after Cranbrook RCMP arrested a bloodied man outside Safeway.

Police made the arrest without incidnet after a call from a concerned resident reported that the man was walking on Baker St. with an axe.

Cranbrook RCMP responded to a complaint of a bloodied male with an axe in the downtown core last night. The male was arrested without incident. Investigators learned the injuries were incurred in a previous altercation and not related to the axe. Charges are pending. — Cranbrook RCMP (@CranbrookRCMP) January 27, 2018

The 46-year-old man Cranbrook resident was taken to cells and is facing charges of breaching his conditions.

“There was a lot of speculation on social media about this incident. Cranbrook RCMP want to stress that not everything that is said on social media platforms is the truth. Cranbrook RCMP has a very good relationship with the media outlets in town. If something serious would have occurred that could have put the community at jeopardy, rest assured there would have been a notification from the Cranbrook RCMP,” says Cst Katie Forgeron.

The man will appear in court at a later date.