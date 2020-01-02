Average residential values up by nine per cent in Cranbrook

Property assessments are in the mail with updated information on residential property values

Property notices are in the mail, with average residential values in Cranbrook rising by nine per cent, according to the latest data from BC. Assessment.

That means the average residential value has increased from $283,000 to $307,000 based on data collected between July 2018 and July 2019, according to a press release.

Strata residential properties remain unchanged, with an average assessed value of $162,000.

“The majority of Kootenay Columbia home owners can expect an increase when compared to last year’s assessments,” says Deputy Assessor Ramaish Shah. “The changes in home values are moderating in many cases as compared to the past several years. Some communities, however, are seeing higher demand than in previous years and that is reflected in this year’s assessments.”

Up in Kimberley, average values have increased by seven per cent, going from $284,000 to $303,000, while Fernie is up nine per cent, going from $509,000 to $553,000.

The region’s total assessments increased form $43.6 billion to $46.7 billion, of which roughly $571 million came from updated assessments on new construction, subdivisions and rezoning properties.

The Village of Salmo had the highest increase, rising 20 per cent, going from $188,000 to $225,000. The Village of Warfield followed behind at 16 per cent, rising from $221,000 to $256,000.

“It is important to understand that increases in property assessments do not automatically translate into a corresponding increase in property taxes,” said Shah. “As noted on your Assessment Notice, how your assessment changes relative to the average change in your community is what may affect your property taxes.”

Property owners concerned about their assessment can file a Notice of Complaint by Jan. 31 for an independent review by a Property Assessment Review Panel.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

Just Posted

Average residential values up by nine per cent in Cranbrook

Property assessments are in the mail with updated information on residential property values

Campaign launched to support young woman injured in explosion

Emergency personnel responded to a reported explosion in Cranbrook on Dec. 27.

Cranbrook birders take part in 120th Audobon Christmas Bird Count

Daryl Calder Last Saturday, December 28, field counters met at Elizabeth Lake… Continue reading

First 2020 baby for interior health born in Kelowna

The baby girl was born at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital

Sandor’s Tree of Lights shines brightly

In celebration of Frank Sandor’s retirement from the rental business, Sandor Rentals… Continue reading

VIDEO: Footage of brazen TV theft in Victoria-area parking lot goes viral

Video shared hundreds of times on social media

B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

Lafreniere, Canada thump Slovakia 6-1 to advance to semifinals at world juniors

Captain Hayton has pair of goals for Canadians

Off-duty Victoria police officers help stop sexual assault in Hawaii

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Much of B.C. hit with snow as 2020 begins

Snow warnings and weather statements issued for many parts of B.C.

Opposition Conservatives head into 2020 with fights ahead on three fronts

A new year is a chance for the party to work on its vision moving forward

B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Girl was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital

Order granted vs. opponents of Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

B.C. Supreme Court grants interlocutory order following protests by Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Record $70-million lotto jackpot up for grabs in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Most Read