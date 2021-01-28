An avalanche warning has been issued for B.C.’s South Coast mountains, including those in the North Shore. (Google Maps)

An avalanche warning has been issued for B.C.’s South Coast mountains, including those in the North Shore. (Google Maps)

Avalanche warning issued for B.C.’s South Coast this weekend

‘There have already been a number of close calls,’ says Avalanche Canada forecaster

British Columbians planning on trekking through the North Shore mountains this weekend were issued a warning Thursday (Jan. 28).

Avalanche Canada is saying unusual snowpack in B.C.’s South Coast mountains, with weakened lower layers, could trigger a “deadly” alpine event.

The agency put out an avalanche warning which will remain in effect throughout the weekend.

READ MORE: B.C.’s busiest SAR team raises alarm after 2021 begins with fatality, multiple rescues

“This weak layer is widespread and relatively easy for a person to trigger,” elaborated Avalanche Canada forecaster Kate Devine in a statement.

“There have already been a number of close calls and the snowfall predicted for the coming weekend will bury this layer even deeper. This added snow load will increase the depth and size of the avalanche, which could be deadly for anyone who is caught.”

RELATED: Complicated, dangerous rescue saves man in avalanche near Cypress Mountain

Backcountry users are advised to check their regional avalanche forecasts at avalanche.ca and equip themselves with rescue gear including — a transceiver, probe, and shovel— as well as the know-how to use it.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Avalanche

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths
Next story
VIDEO: Toronto artist donates forensic sketch of missing man connected to Chilliwack

Just Posted

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
1 death, 70 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The single additional death is not tied to any active outbreaks in the region

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
MLA Shypitka urges calm after COVID-19 cluster identified in Fernie

A Kootenay MLA is urging calm in the face of a COVID-19… Continue reading

Barry Coulter photo
The force of the ice

X-wing ice sculpture adorns HeidOut patio in Cranbrook

In 1938 “Rossum’s Universal Robots” was the first science-fiction drama ever broadcast on TV, live on the BBC.
The first robots; the latest robots

100 years ago this month, a Czech play gave “robots” to the world

city hall
City of Kimberley will apply for grant to implement organic recycling

Council will not vote on whether to go ahead until they get results of grant applications

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

Health officials renew their call to refrain from travelling: ‘COVID-19 can travel with us’

The Whistler Blackcomb resort, owned by Vail Resorts. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Health authority appeals to Whistler residents as COVID-19 cases surge

From Jan. 1 to 26, the resort municipality recorded 288 new cases of the virus

An avalanche warning has been issued for B.C.’s South Coast mountains, including those in the North Shore. (Google Maps)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C.’s South Coast this weekend

‘There have already been a number of close calls,’ says Avalanche Canada forecaster

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Driver assaulted with a stick during carjacking attempt at Nanaimo hospital

Woman in her 60s suffered serious injuries and suspect arrested for assault causing bodily harm

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Masked men invade Abbotsford home, tie up woman and pepper-spray 3 others

One man taken to hospital with injuries that include broken wrist

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture being completed by forensic sketch artist Diana Trepkov. (Diana Trepkov)
VIDEO: Toronto artist donates forensic sketch of missing man connected to Chilliwack

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture drawn at two-year mark as gift by Diana Trepkov

BCLC submitted photo
Million dollar lotto ticket bought in northern Vancouver Island set to expire in March

BCLC is encouraging players to check their tickets for the winning numbers: 19117903-02.

Most Read