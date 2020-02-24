Avalanche season comes to an end at PACWEST Provincials

With Files from Mo Hussain

The College of the Rockies Avalanche season came to an end at the Provincial Championships with both Men’s and Women’s teams falling short of the medal round.

The tournament was hosted by Douglas College in New Westminster

On the Women’s side, the Vancouver Island University Mariners (VIU) went on to repeat as PACWEST Volleyball championships, after defeating the Camosun Chargers 3-1 on Saturday evening.

On the Men’s side, the Capilano Blues captured this year’s PACWEST provincial championship defeating the Camosun Chargers 3-2.

The Chargers advanced to Friday’s semi final matchup against the Douglas College Royals after defeating the College of the Rockies Avalanche 3-1.

In that match, the Chargers opposite-hitter and first team all star Victor Pereira finished with 16 kills, left-side Eduardo Bida finished with 14 kills, and player of the match Brendan Folkerts finished with 10 kills.

The Chargers broke out of an early back and forth first set after leading 9-7, a 16-6 run led to them taking the first set 25-13. Camouson’s momentum continued as they also took the second set 25-21.

The Avalanche then brought it back late in the third, after the game was tied at 17, COTR went on an 8-4 run to take the set 25-21.

Ultimately the Chargers secured their spot in the semi-finals at the end of the 4th set, as after both teams went neck and neck with no team leading by more than two points.

Brendan Folkerts was named Player of the Match for Camosun; Hudson Goertz for COTR.

The Chargers then beat the Royals 3-2 to make the gold medal match.

The Royals won Saturday’s Bronze medal match over the VIU Mariners.

The Avalanche Women’s squad lost a competitive five-game match to the University of Fraser Valley.

The Avalanche kickstarted the game with a spectacular start on a 15-5 run in the first set which helped them take it 25-12.

It was in the second and third sets however the tables began to turn as the Cascades out scored the Avalanche 50-34 to take a 2-1 lead going into the fourth.

The Avalanche then brought it right back with a 12-4 run at the midway point of the fourth set ended up being too much for the Cascades to come back from.

The momentum from the fourth set unfortunately did not translate to the fifth for the Avalanche, as COTR cut UFV’s lead to one at the halfway mark, the Cascades outscored the Avalanche 8-4 to take the fifth 15-11.

Avalanche third year outside hitter and PACWEST 2nd team all-star Taylor Whittal was awarded with COTR’s player of the game as she finished with 15 kills and 11 digs.

Avalanche first year outside hitter and all-rookie Kate Arabadji finished with 12 kills.

The UVF Cascades went on to a straight-sets defeat in the semi-finals Friday against VIU, but won the bronze medal game Saturday against Capilano.

Both the Men’s Avs and Women’s Avs went into the six-team tournament as the fifth seed.

The Provincial winners are off to Nationals in two weeks in Quebec. The Mariners are the defending national champions.