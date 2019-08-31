A photo taken on the morning of August 26, 2019 at the entrance road to Forest Crowne. (Carolyn Grant file)

Autopsy confirms ‘criminality’ in Kimberley homicide investigation

Police still asking the public to contact authorities if they have any information

An autopsy completed Friday confirms ‘criminality’ in the death of a 38-year-old woman in Kimberley at the centre of a homicide investigation, according to RCMP.

“The preliminary results of the autopsy support our belief that the woman’s death was the result of criminality,” states Sgt. Steven Rigby of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit. “To protect the integrity of the investigation no further details of her death will be released.”

Authorities are not releasing the woman’s identity out of respect for her family’s privacy.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, police responded to a call 10 kilometres east of Kimberley, arriving to an unresponsive woman. Despite life-saving efforts from RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Service, she was pronounced dead.

A 39-year-old man initially taken into custody was released after consultation with the B.C. Prosecution Service.

RCMP have put out the call for any witnesses in the Forest Crowne subdivision between Kimberley and Marysville who were in the area between 10 p.m. and midnight on Sunday, Aug. 25th.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit encourages anyone with information about this death, and has not yet spoken to the police to call the SED MCU tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit is heading up the investigation with support from Cranbrook General Duty and General Investigation Section, Forensic Identification, Police Dog Services and the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems Unit (drone).

Previous story
Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre
Next story
PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Just Posted

Brexit: Boris Johnson makes his move

Gwynne Dyer Shock! Horror! Johnson prorogues Parliament! End of democracy in Britain!… Continue reading

St. Aidan’s Orthodox presented exquisite carved altar

Built over three months by a monk in their diocese

Feds give Ktunaxa Nation $16M to protect contentious Jumbo Glacier Resort site

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

Former polygamist leader sentenced 12 months in child bride case

A convicted polygamist leader associated with Bountiful has been sentenced to 12… Continue reading

UPDATE: Kootenay Lake ferry to be hit by job action Saturday

Full service to return after the long weekend; Glade, Harrop-Procter ferries won’t be affected

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

City of Fernie works to satisfy final WorkSafeBC order

According to Elk Valley RCMP, the investigation into the events at Fernie Memorial Arena is ongoing

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the April event in Langley

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

Runaway dress: Bride’s gown discovered behind 100 Mile House grocery store

RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a rather important dress

Northern lights expected above parts of B.C. this Labour Day weekend

U.S.-based Space Weather Prediction Center says Vancouver area to get a chance on Sunday

Most Read