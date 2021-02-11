At least 1 dead in tugboat incident south of Kitimat

At least one person is dead and another one rescued following an incident involving a tugboat off B.C.’s northwest coast in the early morning hours of Feb. 11.

There are unconfirmed reports a second body was found.

Initial reports say a 36-foot tug, owned by Wainwright Marine Services in Prince Rupert, was towing a barge southeast of Kitimat in the Gardner Canal area.

Conditions at the time were reported as very windy.

The Canadian Coast Guard and the Kitimat RCMP responded.

The tug could not be located but the barge was found on shore.

A CC-115 Buffalo fixed wing aircraft and a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter were called in from the Canadian Forces Base Comox, but bad weather hampered their search efforts.

The tug’s cargo was in connection to the Rio Tinto project to drill a second tunnel at its Kemano hydro-electric generating facility.

Water from the Nechako Reservoir flows through a first tunnel down to hydro-electric generators at Kemano to produce electricity which is then transmitted through power lines to Rio Tinto’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat.

The second tunnel is meant to provide a backup if required to ensure electricity can be generated using water from the Nechako Reservoir.

More to come.