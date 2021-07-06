Vials of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines sit empty on the counter at the Junction Chemist Pharmacy, in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. Health Canada reports that at least 1.3 million Canadians opted for a mixed-dose finish to their COVID-19 vaccination schedule in June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Vials of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines sit empty on the counter at the Junction Chemist Pharmacy, in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. Health Canada reports that at least 1.3 million Canadians opted for a mixed-dose finish to their COVID-19 vaccination schedule in June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

At least 1.3 million Canadians opted to mix COVID-19 vaccines by the end of June

On June 17 NACI said getting mRNA after AstraZeneca was the preferred option

Health Canada says at least 1.3 million Canadians opted for a mixed-dose finish to their COVID-19 vaccination schedule in June.

The weekly vaccination coverage report published Monday shows about 6.5 million people got their second shot between May 31 and June 26, with one-in-five getting a different vaccine than their first.

A Canadian Press analysis of the data suggests at least half of the mixed-vaccine group were people who got the Oxford-AstraZeneca dose first before turning to either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for their second.

It’s estimated about one-fifth of those were people who got Pfizer first, but because of the way Health Canada reports the data, it’s not entirely clear which vaccine they got for their second, or what combination of vaccines were given to the rest of the mixed-dose group.

Health Canada began reporting data on mixed vaccinations in early June, after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended that people who got Oxford-AstraZeneca for their first dose could be safely offered an mRNA vaccine for their second.

NACI went further on June 17 when it said getting mRNA after AstraZeneca was the preferred option, citing the rare but serious risk of blood clots potentially linked to getting the AstraZeneca vaccine and evidence that mixing vaccines produces a stronger immune response.

—Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

RELATED: WHO says world in a ‘very dangerous period’ with delta COVID-19 variant

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Study says government propping up fossil fuel pipelines
Next story
VIDEO: Homicide team called after five-year-old child found dead in Surrey house fire

Just Posted

This year’s Forest Grove and District Rod and Gun Club Hans Saenger Memorial Trap Shoot takes place on May 27 at the Forest Grove Shooting Range and invites all members and non-members to get in on the action. File photo. There are authorized target ranges that shooters can use at Ta Ta Creek Lost Dog FSR or the trap and skeet range on Wycliffe flats. Black Press file
Unauthorized target shooting range causing concern in Meadowbrook

Parkland Middle School will be the new site for Cranbrook’s COVID-19 immunization clinic. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook’s COVID-19 immunization clinic moving to Parkland Middle School

A thunderstorm, with lightning, pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for East Kootenay region

BC Wildfire Service responded to a wildfire in the Moyie River region southwest of Cranbrook on Friday afternoon. Chad St. Pierre Photography photo.
Wildfire activity picks up in the Kootenays