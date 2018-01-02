Assessment values rise in Kootenays

Cranbrook increases by 3.5 per cent on average.

Property assessments in Cranbrook increased by an average of 3.5 per cent over last year, according to BC assessment, which has released notices for 143,000 properties in the Kootenay-Columbia region.

The regional assessment value rose from $38.6 billion to $40.87 billion over the last year, while a total of $460 million can be attributed to new construction, subdivisions and rezoning of properties, according to BC Assessment.

“The majority of residential home owners within the region can expect an increase compared to last year’s assessment,” says Deputy Assessor Ramaish Shah. “Some markets have moved more than others. Revelstoke, for instance, has seen strong demand for housing over the past year. Some areas have seen a decrease in demand as well, and this is reflected in the current assessed values.”

Outside of the Cranbrook area, Kimberley assessments rose by an average of six per cent, Fernie assessments rose by an average of 7.4 per cent, and Creston assessments rose by an average of 7.8 per cent.

The largest increases in assessment averages came from Revelstoke at 21.1 per cent, Village of Fruitvale at 17.2 per cent, and Rossland at 11.8 per cent.

In fact, all areas within Kootenay-Columbia experienced an increase in average assessment except for Elkford, which recorded no change over the last year.

For property types, residential single detached homes and residential strata units (such as condominiums) both had variances of a five per cent decrease and up to a 20 per cent increase, while commercial and light industrial properties experienced changes ranging from a decrease of five per cent up to an increase of 15 per cent.

“Property owners can find a lot of information on our website including answers to many assessment-related questions, but those who feel that their property assessment does not reflect market value as of July 1, 2017 or see incorrect information on their notice, should contact BC Assessment as indicated on their notice as soon as possible in January,” says Shah.

“If a property owner is still concerned about their assessment after speaking to one of our appraisers, they may submit a Notice of Complaint (Appeal) by January 31st, for an independent review by a Property Assessment Review Panel,” adds Shah.

BC Assessment’s Kootenay Columbia region covers the southeast portion of the province from Fernie to Grand Forks and from Revelstoke to Cranbrook.

Provincially, there are just over 2 million properties on the 2018 roll, an increase of 1.17 per cent over 2017. The total value of real estate is pegged at $1.86 trillion, an increase of 12 per cent from last year.

Previous story
B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey
Next story
‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Just Posted

Assessment values rise in Kootenays

Cranbrook increases by 3.5 per cent on average.

VIDEO: Gathering of the tubas

Tuba players, euphonium players and sousaphonists from around the region gathered at the Wildhorse Theatre at Fort Steele Heritage Town, Saturday, Dec. 30

Kootenay Ice force overtime, lose 5-4 to Medicine Hat Tigers

New year kicks off with end to winning streak, single point against top team in Central Division

Veloso scores twice (again) as Kootenay Ice win 4-3 over Hitmen (again)

Ice sweep four-game series against Calgary with dramatic regulation win powered by special teams

It’s a boy! Interior Health announces New Years baby

The first baby of 2018 for the Interior Health Authority region was born in Penticton

VIDEO: Gathering of the tubas

Tuba players, euphonium players and sousaphonists from around the region gathered at the Wildhorse Theatre at Fort Steele Heritage Town, Saturday, Dec. 30

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Volunteers rush to help beached whale

Dozens raced to a Nova Scotia beach on New Year’s Day to help return a stranded pilot whale back to sea

‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Says death of Alexandru Radita, 15, who weighed just 37 pounds when he died, was preventable

South Korea offers talks with North on Olympic co-operation

South Korea offered high-level talks with rival North Korea to find ways to cooperate on next month’s Winter Olympics

Canada takes on Switzerland in quarterfinal matchup

Healthy roster, mind games and Steenbergen all things to look for v. Switzerland

Alberta’s carbon tax jumps

Alberta’s carbon tax jumped on New Year’s Day, but the province’s NDP government maintains the tax played a vital role in Alberta’s improving economic outlook

2018: Battleground year for B.C. chiefs

2018 is being called a battleground in a New Year’s Day Statement from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

First Canadian New Year’s babies delivered at the stroke of midnight

‘It’s a tie!’: Toronto welcomes two New Year’s babies born at midnight

Most Read