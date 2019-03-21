Curtis Wayne Sagmoen. (THE NEWS/files)

Crown drops one assault charge against B.C. man linked to human remains probe

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will still stand trial on one count of assault causing bodily harm in December.

One charge against Curtis Sagmoen for his upcoming trial in Vernon has been dropped.

B.C. Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin confirmed that while one assault charge as been dropped, the Crown will be proceeding with the assault causing bodily harm charge.

“The Crown stayed count two on a charge of assault, on March 19, 2019. The trial on count one, a charge of assault causing bodily harm involving a different complainant, will proceed on Dec. 9, 2019 in Vernon Supreme Court,” McLaughlin wrote in an email to the Morning Star. “As the matter remains before the court the BCPS will have no comment at this time regarding the reason for the stay.”

The seven-day trial is set seven-day trial begins Dec. 9. A pre-trial conference is set for Oct. 29.

Sagmoen pleaded guilty in February to an unrelated assault charge involving a sex worker in Maple Ridge.

There is currently an investigation into human remains found at or around a Sagmoen family property in the north Okanagan.

