Arrests Leads to Recovery of Stolen Property

Cranbrook RCMP have made arrests after a crime spree of almost two months.

Cranbrook RCMP have made arrests after a crime spree of almost two months.

Between June 1 and July 21, 2018 various items were stolen from multiple locations in and around the Cranbrook area, St. Sgt. Hector said in a press release Monday, July 30.

On Friday July 27, Cranbrook RCMP Crime Reduction Unit and General Duty arrested an adult female and two male youths in possession of stolen dirtbike.

A search warrant was executed at a Cranbrook residence and more stolen items such as kayaks and paddle boards were found and seized as well as offence related property.

Many items were returned to happy property owners, Lee said.

The three persons involved were released on conditions and slated to appear in court at a later date.

Previous story
16-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna
Next story
Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns

Just Posted

Arrests Leads to Recovery of Stolen Property

Cranbrook RCMP have made arrests after a crime spree of almost two months.

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay National Park as lightning sparks 15 fires

Nominations for third-annual Kootenay Game Changer Awards close Tuesday

The third-annual Kootenay Game Changer Awards are set to take place on… Continue reading

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Information sessions to be held to discuss fire risk management in Community Forest

Sessions on Thursday, July 26 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. and Tuesday, July 31 from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m.

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of this week’s top stories

Smoky skies bulletin issued for most of B.C.

Mild irritation and discomfort are common symptoms during smoky conditions and usually disappear when the smoke clears

Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns

Change in forest management needed to reduce number and size of wildfires

Province ups drought level for coastal B.C.

Government urges residents, businesses to reduce water use

Sharks you need to know about in the Georgia Strait

The salmon shark, the spiny dogfish, and even the Great White!

Jet ski driver missing following collision on South Thompson River in Kamloops

Police are still looking for a 30-year-old man

Lytton sets new record at 41.4 C, heat warnings in effect across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much for the province today.

Funerals held for two killed in Torontos Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon, 18, was one of two people killed in the mass shooting

What does Mueller have? Manafort trial offers glimpse

The trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman will open this week with tales of lavish spending on properties and clothing.

Most Read