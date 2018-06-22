Fire seen yesterday near Kamloops. BC Wildfire Service photo.

Around 40,000 lightning strikes and over 200 new fires in B.C. in the past two days

‘We’re expecting that the worst of the lightning is now over’

Yesterday saw over 20,000 lightning strikes, adding to the 19,000 strikes from the day prior with both days seeing over 100 wildfires start in B.C., according to Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek.

“Another busy day. Definitely keeping our crews on the hop out there, but again nothing of huge concern.”

Among the more significant was a 60-hectare grass/bush interface fire in Kamloops that briefly caused some tactical evacuations of about a dozen homes.

RELATED: Possibly lightning-caused fire burns within metres of homes in Kamloops

“We’ve definitely been making good progress and we’re expecting that the worst of the lightning is now over. There’s certainly still going to be a risk for some areas over the next few days but we don’t expect to see numbers like that again for the foreseeable future.”

The largest fire in the province is a 1,200-hectare fire near Kloch Lake about 200 km northwest of Prince George. There are a handful in the Northwest Fire Centre that are around 30, 50 and 100 hectares and in the Prince George Fire Centre near Fort Nelson at about 300 hectares.

“For the most part though, I think, as evidenced by the fact that we still don’t have any really significant fires on the go right now, in terms of evacuation alerts or orders or threatening communities, the situation is still pretty well in hand,” he says. “Obviously, we still have a lot of fire on the landscape that we have to deal with.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Possibly lightning-caused fire burns within metres of homes in Kamloops
Next story
Warning issued as swimmer dies, boater missing this week in B.C. waters

Just Posted

BREAKING: Police responding to alleged bomb threat

Multiple RCMP cruisers, officers on site at Cranbrook Dodge this morning.

Remote wildfire burning near Canal Flats

BC Wildfire Service crews tackling seven-hectare blaze with 21 personnel.

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Week June 17 – 23: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Best year yet for 2018 Strongman Classic

The 2018 Strongman Classic, which took place on Saturday, June 16 during… Continue reading

First WestJet flight touches down in Cranbrook

As the WestJet livery-clad Pacific Airlines’ Saab 340B aircraft touched down on… Continue reading

Woensdregt: Taking Heart in Holy Anger

Rev. Yme Woensdregt One of my favourite prayers of all time is… Continue reading

Read it and weep

I sat here this week, watching what is happening on the southern… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor: June 22

Proportional representation long overdue; Where have all the wildlife gone; and more …

Band has guitars stolen while touring through Nelson

Michael Rault’s band had three guitars taken after playing a show Thursday

10 feet from home: B.C. grassfire offers stark reminder how quickly blazes burn

Kamloops woman among first people in B.C. to be told to evacuate home this wildfire season

Happy ending for orphaned bear cubs

Two orphaned bear cubs were captured in Castlegar and sent for rehabilitation.

Platform chosen for online B.C. cannabis sales

Ottawa-based company to create websites for when marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

UPDATE: Police say story of pretend cops ‘arresting’ woman in CRA scam fake

Vancouver police urge people not take calls from anyone saying they’re from the Canada Revenue Agency

Most Read