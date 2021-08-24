Area restriction rescinded around Tanglefoot Creek wildfire

An area restriction has been rescinded for a wildfire burning in the Tanglefoot Creek area near Fisher Peak due to reduced fire activity and downturn in weather conditions.

The Tanglefoot Creek fire, estimated at 540 hectares, is now classified as being held, meaning B.C. Wildfire Service officials don’t expect it to spread beyond existing boundaries based on fire suppression activities or committed resources.

However, it is still an active wildfire, and caution should be exercised if travelling in the area, and fire officials can still order people to leave the vicinity even though the area restriction has been rescinded.

Anyone entering areas that have been affected by wildfire should be aware of hazards such as unstable trees damaged by fire, or ash pits that may remain hot long after flames have died down.