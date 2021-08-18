Area restriction near Bill Nye Mountain wildfire reduced

The area restriction around the Bill Nye Mountain fire has been reduced, thanks to weeks of work by firefighters who have battled back fire activity with some help from recent cool weather and precipitation.

“While the size has been reduced, there is still a continued need to protect the public in areas where ongoing fire suppression activities are taking place,” the Southeast Information Team of the BC Wildfire Service said in a press release issued Aug. 18.

It was announced on Aug. 17 that the fire is now being classified as “being held.”

This new reduced area restriction is in effect starting now and remaining until 12 p.m. on Oct. 15, or until rescinded.

The order applies to Crown land within the geographic boundaries described below and outlined in the correlated map:

Commencing at Tracy creek, off the Lazy Lake rd.

Straight line East South-East between Tracy creek and Grundy creek to the height of land North East of Bill Nye Mountain.

Continuing north along the height of land towards Hughes peak to Mount Stevens, then descending south along the ridge east of Lazy lake to tie into Lewis creek road.

Following Lewis Creek Rd to Lazy Lake Road, along Lazy Lake Road back to point of commencement.

Note: Travel Lewis Creek FSR is prohibited.

Note: Lazy Lake Road and Lazy Lake Rec site are no longer included in the Area Restriction.

Under this Order and section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area, unless the person:

first receives written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, or enters the area only in the course of:

travelling to or from his or her residence, that is not under an evacuation order; travelling to or from private or leased property for the purpose of accessing a secondary or recreational property, that is not under an evacuation order; using a highway as defined in the Transportation Act; travelling as a person acting in an official capacity as defined in s.56 of the Wildfire Act; or travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression or enforcement patrol activities.

The BC Wildfire Service also reminds the public that failure to comply with the restricted area requirements of Section 11 can result in a $1150 ticket.

Area restrictions as well as road closures are subject to change depending on fire activity. Follow this link for up to date information on bans and restrictions here http://ow.ly/k5jT50Fvlk3