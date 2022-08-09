Area restriction in effect for Weasel Creek fire

An Area Restriction Order for the vicinity of the Weasel Creek wildfire in southeast BC has been implemented by the BC Wildfire Service, as of Tuesday afternoon, August 9.

The Weasel Creek fire, which is burning some 39 kilometres southeast of Baynes Lake, about an hour from Cranbrook, started in Montana on Friday, August 5, and has burned across the Canadian border.

Amost 650 of the total 1,240 hectares is burning on the Canadian side of the border.

“This area restriction reflects the need to protect the public in areas where fire suppression activities are taking place,” the BC Wildfire Service said in a statement Tuesday.

The Weasel Creek wildfire was designated a Wildfire of Note by fire officials on Friday evening, August 5, and is burning in the Flathead Valley.

The area under restriction is defined as follows:

Commencing from the junction of the Canada-U.S.border and Weasel Creek, following northwest up Weasel Creek, north up the Wigwam River to the southern end of Wigwam Forest Service Road (FSR), northwest up the west side of the Wigwam River on the west side of the Wigwam FSR, to the junction of the Ram FSR east to approximately 12 kilometres on the Ram FSR up the western ridge of Mt. Doupe, down the northeast face to follow Twentynine Mile Creek, Howell Creek, and Gumbo Creek to the Flathead FSR, south on the Flathead FSR to the junction of the Flathead FSR and the Kishinena FSR, southeast down the Kishinena FSR to the junction of the Kishinena FSR and the Canada-U.S. border.

Travel on the Flathead FSR is permitted only up to the junction with the Kishinena FSR but entrance into the restricted area off the Flathead FSR is prohibited. Travel on the Wigwam FSR, Ram FSR, and Kishinena FSR is not permitted within the boundaries of the area restriction.

This restriction is currently in effect and will remain in effect until 12:00 noon (PDT) on October 15, 2022, or until rescinded. The order applies to Crown land within the geographic boundaries described below and outlined in the provided map.