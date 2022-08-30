Area closure in effect for Bull Mountain as prescribed burn is underway

A prescribed burn is underway, from Aug. 31, 2022 until Sept. 19, 2022, in the Bull Mountain range near Cranbrook. There is an area restriction in effect while the burn is underway. The Bull Mountain range is located south of the Steeples and east/southeast of Peckham’s Lake (pictured). (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

A prescribed burn is underway in the Bull Mountain range near Cranbrook, and there is an area closure in effect while the burn is being executed.

The goal of the burn is to enhance bighorn sheep habitat on Bull Mountain, according to the Wild Sheep Society of BC.

The burn is taking place between Aug. 31 and Sept. 19, as long as weather and burning conditions are favourable.

The burn is being executed by the BC Ministry of Land, Water, and Resource Stewardship in conjunction with the BC Wildfire Service.

“This burn aims to enhance sheep habitat in summer and transitional ranges to support herd health and to provide safe migration routes in transitional habitat. Fire is an integral disturbance agent and management tool to enhance habitat for wildlife,” the Wild Sheep Society of BC said in an online post.

“The project provides a key link to habitat enhancement work nearby. Line of sight improvement for predator avoidance and forage enhancement projects were previously completed on winter range.”

The BC Wildfire Service adds that the burn will cover up to 500 hectares and smoke may be visible from Cranbrook, Fernie and surrounding areas. Smoke will also be visible for drivers on Highway 3.

The public is advised to respect area closures where the burn is happening. Bull Mountain is located south of the Steeples mountain range, and east/southeast of Peckham’s Lake/Norbury Provincial Park.

This project is in its fourth year, led by habitat biologists in Cranbrook and funded by Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, FWCP and WSSBC.



