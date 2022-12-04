Heavy snow falls as pedestrians walk through Central Park in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Environment Canada is warning people who live in central and north coasts of B.C. to dress warmly to avoid frostbite and hypothermia as frigid conditions are expected to persist this weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Heavy snow falls as pedestrians walk through Central Park in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Environment Canada is warning people who live in central and north coasts of B.C. to dress warmly to avoid frostbite and hypothermia as frigid conditions are expected to persist this weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Arctic chill over north and central coasts of B.C.: Environment Canada

Extreme cold warnings across B.C.

Environment Canada is warning people who live on British Columbia’s central and north coasts to dress warmly to avoid frostbite and hypothermia as frigid conditions are expected to persist this weekend.

Arctic overflow warnings are posted for the north coast, including Kitimat and Terrace, and for the inland sections of the central coast.

The weather agency says high pressure over the B.C. interior will continue to push arctic air out towards the coast, creating wind chill values of around minus 20 that are expected to persist until Monday

It has also issued an extreme cold warning for Chilcotin near Puntzi Lake, with wind chill values around minus 40 expected until Sunday.

A wind warning is also in effect for Howe Sound due to northerly outflow winds of 70 kilometres per hour with potential for gusts reaching 90.

Meanwhile, the City of Burnaby says in a news release that the return of “more seasonal weather” in the area means it will be closing the Emergency Warming Centre it opened Thursday to provide shelter for more vulnerable people during the cold snap.

The issued a news release saying it will continue to monitor the situation and reopen it if necessary.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC StormWeather

Previous story
Canadiens goalie Carey Price takes a stand against federal firearms Bill C-21
Next story
Turkey shortage ahead of Christmas fuelled by avian flu: BC Poultry Association

Just Posted

An abandoned bear cub Kim Balcom trapped in Fernie to be sent to Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers to be rehabbed. Photo courtesy of NLWS.
Kim Balcom, 25 years of animal rescue in the Kootenays

A provincial wildfire mitigation program will be conducting fuel treatment in the Hidden Valley area starting next week. Map courtesy Regional District of East Kootenay.
Fuel treatment project to get underway south of Cranbrook

More childcare spaces are opening in Langley. (Black Press Media files)
Province expands $10-a-day daycare spaces to Cranbrook

BC Housing officials will be presenting to city council on Monday, Dec. 5, to provide an update on the proposed shelter project.
BC Housing to provide update on proposed homeless shelter