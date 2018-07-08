Aquatic Centre will be closed one more week

Equipment Issues Delay Reopening Of Pool Until Monday July 16

The pool at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook will remain closed for another week, following equipment delivery delays for one of the major projects scheduled as part of the annual maintenance program.

The City of Cranbrook said in a press release that the aquatic centre will now reopen as usual on Monday, July 16.

Issues around the delivery of the new LED fixtures for the aquatic centre is the cause of the delay. Other projects part of the maintenance program included replacement of the HVAC duct system and renovating the waterslide stairs. The annual maintenance program also included: mechanical service work and system inspections, tile grouting and broken tile repairs, deep scrubbing and cleaning and some painting and touch up work.

It is also important to note that the entire facility including the arena for concourse walking will remain closed on the July 14 weekend. Concourse walking will be available Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 6:00pm during the closure.

The City of Cranbrook apologizes for any inconvenience this delay has caused. We look forward to being back up and running very soon.

Previous story
Two major 2018 road projects set to wrap up

Just Posted

Aquatic Centre will be closed one more week

Equipment Issues Delay Reopening Of Pool Until Monday July 16

Two major 2018 road projects set to wrap up

Two of the City’sof Cranbrook’s major Capital Construction projects are already nearing… Continue reading

RDEK opposes proposed Retallack recreation tenure

Board concerned with impacts on wildlife from helicopter flights, increased backcountry traffic.

Location for indoor sports facility spurs debate

City eyes Moir Park as the proposed location, however, others hoping for Balment Park.

Cranbrook’s 22 Open Garden Day set for Saturday, July 7

Barry Coulter For the 22nd year, the Cranbrook Garden Club is hosting… Continue reading

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Letters to the Editor

Vote ‘Yes’ for Democracy As we approach B.C.’s referendum this fall on… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Toronto van attack survivor grapples with legacy of incident months later

The attack killed 10 when a man drove a van down a busy street

B.C. VIEWS: Do we need another layer of green government oversight?

Foresters, engineers may not be trusted to act ethically

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

He had been leading an international mountaineering expedition when he died early Saturday

Gypsy, a 6-foot-long ball python, missing in Delta

The six-foot long and eight-inch wide snake is not venemous and eats small animals

RCMP believe convicted sex offender may have more victims in B.C.

In March, Randolph Byron Dunlop was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 1994

Most Read