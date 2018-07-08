Aquatic Centre will be closed one more week

The pool at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook will remain closed for another week, following equipment delivery delays for one of the major projects scheduled as part of the annual maintenance program.

The City of Cranbrook said in a press release that the aquatic centre will now reopen as usual on Monday, July 16.

Issues around the delivery of the new LED fixtures for the aquatic centre is the cause of the delay. Other projects part of the maintenance program included replacement of the HVAC duct system and renovating the waterslide stairs. The annual maintenance program also included: mechanical service work and system inspections, tile grouting and broken tile repairs, deep scrubbing and cleaning and some painting and touch up work.

It is also important to note that the entire facility including the arena for concourse walking will remain closed on the July 14 weekend. Concourse walking will be available Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 6:00pm during the closure.

The City of Cranbrook apologizes for any inconvenience this delay has caused. We look forward to being back up and running very soon.