Aquatic centre to remain closed for the next month

City staff say the closure is due to ongoing roof construction at Western Financial Place

The aquatic centre at Western Financial Place will be closed for the next month due to ongoing roof construction, according to the City.

All lessons and classes are cancelled, as the closure is expected to run to Oct. 15th, reads a city statement.

Aquatic centre staff are currently reaching out to families and stakeholders affected by the closure.

The roof structures at Western Financial Place are currently being replaced or rebuilt.

New Dawn Developments was awarded a $1.7 million contract for the aquatic centre roof, the change room roof, the lobby roof and the patio roof structures.


