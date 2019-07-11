Aquatic centre closed for pool, hot tub repairs

Parts of the Aquatic Centre at Western Financial Place is closed to the public as additional repairs are required for the wave pool and the hot tub starting Thursday.

The wave pool and the hot tub will be unavailable, however, the lane pool will remain open for users.

If all repairs are completed as planned, both the wave pool and the hot tub should be open for Monday, July 15.

The city will release additional update through the municipal website and social media channels if the timeline for the repairs changes.