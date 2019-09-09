Aquatic centre closed due to heavy rain, construction

The city has closed the acquatic centre until further notice due to heavy rains and construction work that is underway on the facility’s roof.

“All lessons, activities and programs scheduled for the aquatic centre have been cancelled. Parents, students and schools registered in these programs will be contacted directly by aquatic centre staff,” reads a statement from the city on its Facebook page.

The aquatic centre roof, along with other roof structures at Western Financial Place, is currently being replaced.

The city hopes construction will be completed by the end of October.

Previous story
Should B.C. drivers be warned before heading into cellphone dead zones on rural highways?
Next story
Penticton fire chief and dog Sammy head to Bahamas in wake of Hurricane Dorian

Just Posted

Cranbrook wakesurfer crowned a world champion

Dagen Duczek laid down a phenomenal run to launch into first place at wakesurfing world championship

Double-killer’s ‘sexual sadism’ worried parole officials last year, documents reveal

Terrence Burlingham’s first of 12 escorted temporary absences in Abbotsford to occur this evening

$1.7M bid awarded for Western Financial Place roof construction

Work is currently underway on roofs covering the aquatic centre, lobby, changerooms and patio

Aquatic centre closed due to heavy rain, construction

The city has closed the acquatic centre until further notice due to… Continue reading

RCMP arrest a woman after alleged knife fight Sunday afternoon

Police have arrested a woman on assault charges after investigating an alleged… Continue reading

Trial starts for B.C. man accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, elected a trial by judge as he faces eight charges

Indigenous rights plan sparks concern in B.C. communities

Local governments left out of talks on caribou protection

B.C. First Nation granted injunction to stop Taseko exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation’s court case on Aboriginal rights infringement needs to be decided first

Black Press Media journalists earn three Jack Webster award nominations

Finalists are Tyler Harper, Dustin Godfrey and the Victoria News team

BC Ferries to sell beer and wine on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route

Beer, wine to be available in late October on sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay

Watchdog investigates after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

North Vancouver RCMP did a welfare check and reported her missing two days before

Referee, coach assaulted at kids’ hockey tournament in Lethbridge

One man has been charged, while another is on the run, after the on-ice fight

Penticton fire chief and dog Sammy head to Bahamas in wake of Hurricane Dorian

Penticton fire chief joins Burnaby firefighters to help communities in the Bahamas

VIDEO: Crews in Maritimes work to restore power, clear debris left in Dorian’s wake

Nova Scotia Power said nearly 200,000 customers were still waiting for the lights to come back on

Most Read