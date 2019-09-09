Aquatic centre closed due to heavy rain, construction

The city has closed the acquatic centre until further notice due to heavy rains and construction work that is underway on the facility’s roof.

“All lessons, activities and programs scheduled for the aquatic centre have been cancelled. Parents, students and schools registered in these programs will be contacted directly by aquatic centre staff,” reads a statement from the city on its Facebook page.

The aquatic centre roof, along with other roof structures at Western Financial Place, is currently being replaced.

The city hopes construction will be completed by the end of October.