ʔaq̓amnik students celebrate Ktunaxa identity with song, music video

ʔaq̓amnik Elementary School students premiered a song and a music video celebrating their Ktunaxa identity and culture at the Key City Theatre on Wednesday (Jan. 25).

The song, “Culture” was written by students in the school’s Grade 6/7 class, while the music video was filmed with the same students performing at meaningful locations around the ʔaqam Community, such as Crying Hill, the Arbour, and the Hoodoos.

Technical expertise for both the song and the video was provided by N’we Jinan Mobile Production Studio. The students also chose the filming locations for the music video.

Describing the whole experience, the students said it was a expression and celebration of their identity through song, as each of the seven students wrote and performed their own verses, along with a chorus, as follows:

“Music brings us closer

To family and our culture

Disconnected but not anymore

Say our prayers then we let them go”

