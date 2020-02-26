?aq’am goes into lockdown after reports of shots fired

Pictured above: RCMP investigate the area after getting reports of shots being fired. Kyle Bishop photo

A report of shots being fired in the area of the aministration buildings and elementary school in ?aq’am community near prompted a lockdown as RCMP investigated Wednesday, Feb. 26.

A press release from ?aq’am reported that the community was advised by RCMP that gunfire had been reported in the vicinity of the Administration Complex, the elementary school, the daycare and trading centre, and that an investigation was underway.

In conjunction with the RCMP, the ?aq’am administration initiated their lockdown and lockout procedures to ensure the safety of all students, children, staff and visitors in the the area, while the RCMP conducted their search and investigation of the premises.

Buildings were released from lockdown at approximately 11:10 a.m. without incident. The organization acknowledges the quick work of the RCMP, other first responders, and staff, who worked quickly to ensure the safety of the community during this incident.