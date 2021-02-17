ʔaq̓am community holding council elections

ʔaq̓am residents are heading to the polls today to elect a chief and two band councillors after last October’s election results were overturned by an appeal.

Joe Pierre Jr. was voted Nasuʔkin (chief) of ʔaq̓am through a draw, after results showed an exact tie with fellow candidate Julie Birdstone, following the Oct. 28th election.

That election result was challenged, and an appeals and complaints board ruled the results invalid because mail out notices to ʔaq̓am voters who live outside the community were not sent out before the election, which may have affected voter participation and results.

A new election was declared for Wed. Feb. 17, and polls are open from 8 a.m – 8 p.m. at the ʔaq̓am Dan Joe Memorial Gym (7500B Mission Road).

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, ʔaq̓am officials are encouraging electors to vote via phone-in ballot by calling (250)-426-5717.

Candidates running in the election include:

Julie Birdstone

Codie Andrew-Morigeau

Joseph Pierre

Sancira Williams-Jimmy

Terance White

Kolton Johnstone