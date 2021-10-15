Applications open for City of Cranbrook committees

Those wishing to volunteer to be on a City of Cranbrook committee have the opportunity to apply from now until November 2nd.

There are several opportunities for public participation and involvement in the City advisory committees, the City said in a release, and membership is open to residents.

Four positions are available on the Advisory Planning Commission, which advises Council with items like land use, community planning or proposed bylaws and permits.

Two positions are available on the Board of Directors for the Cranbrook Public Library. Members of the library board form a corporation with the powers and duties given under the Library Act, the City explained. There is an application process and it is available on the Cranbrook Public Library website.

There are two positions available with the Heritage Committee, which provides advice to Council on heritage-related items, as well as making recommendations for nominations to the heritage register. Members of the Heritage Committee do not need to be residents of Cranbrook.

Last but not least, one position is available with the Key City Theatre Society. The City explained that they appoint two of nine directors to the society. City appointed directors are expected to provide regular reports to Council on the operations of the society.

All of the applications and processes can be found online on the City of Cranbrook website (www.cranbrook.ca). Applications will be accepted at City Hall, attention of Kelly Thorsteinson, or by email to thorsteinson@cranbrook.ca. Applications will be accepted until 4p.m. on Tuesday, November 2nd.