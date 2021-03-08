Applications open for 2021 rain barrel rebate program in Cranbrook

The City of Cranbrook has launched its rain barrel rebate program for 2021. (City of Cranbrook file)

The City of Cranbrook is now accepting applications for their 2021 rain barrel rebate program, encouraging residents to collect rainwater as a way to conserve drinking water.

The program offers 100 rebates at $50 each, with one rebate per household.

Applying for the program does not guarantee a rebate, the City said in a press release, and each application will be processed on a first come, first serve basis.

“Easy to install and usually inexpensive, rain barrels are an excellent way to conserve our drinking water supply,” said the City. “During the peak of summer, when water demand is highest and supply is the lowest, this collected water can be used for outdoor irrigation, reducing the need to use treated water from the tap.”

In order to qualify for the rebate, barrels must be purchased on or after January 1, 2021. Only owners of existing residential buildings located within the municipal boundaries of Cranbrook and connected to Cranbrook water systems will be considered.

The City explains that rainwater is naturally soft and free of minerals, which actually makes it better for watering plants and soil.

“Collecting rainwater with a rain barrel also reduces the amount of storm water run-off, preventing erosion and preserving creek health,” said the press release. “By using water supply from a rain barrel, you can help reduce the need to use treated, potable water on your plants and garden, and have your own water supply during times of drought or water restrictions. Since rainwater is not treated, it is not potable, so this water is not safe to drink or cook with.”

Application forms for the program can be found on the City of Cranbrook website. Applications must include the original receipt and a photo of the installed rain barrel.

The City asks that those who cannot apply online mail in their applications, drop them off to City Hall, or email copies to ap@cranbrook.ca.



