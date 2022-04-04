Applications now open for Cranbrook rain barrel rebate program

The City is offering 100 $50 rebates on a first come, first serve basis

The City of Cranbrook is now offering rebates through their rain barrel program. The City is offering 100 rebates at $50 each, with a maximum of one rebate per household. (City of Cranbrook file)

The City of Cranbrook is now offering rebates through their rain barrel program with the goal of conserving and saving drinking water.

The 2022 rebate program is offering 100 rebates at $50 each, with a maximum of one rebate per household, the City said in a press release.

Those who apply are also not guaranteed a rebate – applications will be processed on a first come, first serve basis.

Rain barrels collect rainwater which can be used to irrigate gardens and lawns. Rain barrels are especially helpful for water conservation during the hot months of summer when water restrictions are in affect.

Rain barrels can cost between $50 and $200, depending on the size and type. You can purchase them from hardware and gardening stores.

“Rainwater is naturally soft and free of minerals, making it better for plants and soil. Collecting rainwater with a rain barrel reduces the amount of storm water run-off, preventing erosion and preserving creek health,” the City explained. “By using water supply from a rain barrel, you can help reduce the need to use treated, potable water on your plants and garden, and have your own water supply during times of drought or water restrictions. Since rainwater is not treated, it is not potable, so this water is not safe to use for drinking or cooking.”

To qualify for the rebate, residents must be an owner of an existing residential building, with a valid occupancy permit located within the boundaries of Cranbrook. You also must be connected to City of Cranbrook water systems. The City will offer rebates for rain barrels purchased on or after Jan. 1, 2022.

Applications can be found online on the City of Cranbrook website under the ‘residents’ tab, and those applying must submit their original receipt and a photo of the installed rain barrel. Application packages can be mailed to the City, dropped off at City Hall or email the required information to ap@cranbrook.ca.