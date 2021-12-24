Anyone with COVID symptoms should assume they are infected and stay home: Henry

“Omicron is different, we’re in a different game, a different pandemic now,” Henry said.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry discusses details about the latest restrictions announced around gatherings due to the surge of the COVID-19 variant Omicron during a press conference in Victoria on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

“Omicron is different, we’re in a different game, a different pandemic now,” she said.

Henry shared that Omicron’s incubation period is reduced from the usual average of five to seven days down to two or three days. Omicron sits in the upper portion of the respiratory tract, which makes it even more infectious with aerosolized transmission.

“If you have any symptoms, you must assume you have COVID and take measures to avoid passing it on,” Henry said.

People with symptoms should self-isolate for at least 10 days. Fully vaccinated people, particularly young people, are not advised to get tested. Henry said the priority for PCR tests is for people who “need to know” whether they’re infected such as health care workers.

The province will provide written updates on case counts, vaccination data and preliminary case counts on Dec. 27 and 28. Regular case counts and media availability will resume on Dec. 28.

More to come…

