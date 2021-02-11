Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)

Another 449 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. for Thursday

Situation improving for long-term care homes

B.C. public health officials reported another 449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, consistent with daily testing results during the past week, and nine more deaths reported.

There are 224 people in hospital, down six from Wednesday and 63 in intensive care, three fewer over the past 24 hours.

The situation in long-term care has improved, with no new facility outbreaks and three care homes declared free of infections. Outbreaks have been declared over at Glenwood Seniors Community in Agassiz, Hilton Villa Seniors Community in Surrey and Bradley Centre in Chilliwack.

The new cases continue to be largely in the Lower Mainland, with 58 in Interior Health and 37 in Northern Health continuing a slow decline There were 242 new cases in the Fraser Health region to Feb. 11, 93 in Vancouver Coastal and 19 on Vancouver Island.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix urged B.C. residents to stay close to home for the Family Day long weekend, with Monday Feb. 15 the holiday this year.

