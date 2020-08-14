The annual Cops for Kids ride will look a little different this year. (BC RCMP photo)

Annual Cops for Kids cycling fundraiser tweaked amid COVID-19

Cops for Kids events in Cranbrook will look a little different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The traditional ride, which features law enforcement and volunteer cyclists who tour around the Okanagan and Kootenays, will continue, however, the group will be much smaller and riders will take on certain legs of the 1,000-kilometre route.

Locally, there will be some participation by Cranbrook RCMP, BC Sheriffs Service and community volunteers to raise awareness for Cops for Kids fundraising causes.

On Aug. 19, RCMP will be on bike patrol during the ‘Great East Kootenay Bike Chase’. RCMP members will ‘pursue’ three volunteer riders. Police will be chasing S/Sgt. Kelly Hunter with the BC Sheriff’s service, Lisa Barnes, owner of Max’s Place, and Steve Mercandelli, with Cranbrook Dodge.

The ‘culprits’ will start at the Rails 2 Trails parking lot by the Wildstone Golf Course at 10 a.m. and head up to Wycliffe Park Rd. Approximately five minutes after the ‘culprits’ depart, the RCMP riders will give chase.

If the ‘culprits’ get to the Wycliffe Park Rd. ahead of the RCMP, they will stop, re-evaluate and head back towards their starting point.

On the other side of the route, the three ‘culprits’ will start at Wildstone Golf Course and head up to the Wycliffe Park Rd., before turning around and heading back.

“We really just want this to be a fun event to showcase our riders and to let the community know that we are still raising money for kids in the East Kootenays,” says Cst Katie Forgeron with the RCMP.

On Aug. 22, Barnes and Hunter will be riding high above the city skyline on a scissor lift in the Tamarack Mall Parking lot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both riders have a goal of $1,000 and will not stop until they reach that amount. Sandor Rentals has donated the scissor lift, and Mr. Mike’s Steakhouse will be present, providing burgers by donation.

A few days later, on Aug. 26-27, Hunter and Barnes will be riding for 24 hours straight on stationary bikes underneath the Rotary Park Bandstand, starting at noon and ending at noon the following day.

The duo is accepting donations through pledges as they ride throughout the day and night.


Annual Cops for Kids cycling fundraiser tweaked amid COVID-19

