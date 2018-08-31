Angling closed on two B.C. rivers because of low steelhead returns

All angling is being closed on the Thompson River as well as on portions of the Fraser River

All angling is being closed on the Thompson River below Kamloops Lake in British Columbia, as well as on portions of the Fraser River, because of low steelhead returns.

The closure will be in effect from Oct. 1, 2018, to May 31, 2019.

RELATED: Shuswap symposium unites science, First Nations perspective on salmon

The provincial government says angling will be closed on the Thompson River downstream from signs at the Kamloops Lake outlet to the confluence with Fraser River.

Angling on the Fraser River will be closed from the bridge on Highway 99 at Lillooet downstream to BC Hydro’s tail race outflow channel, and from the confluence with Thompson River downstream to the Canadian National Railway bridge.

RELATED: Thompson, Chilcotin Steelhead Trout in danger of extinction

The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada undertook an emergency assessment of Thompson and Chilcotin steelhead in February.

Both populations are being considered for listing as endangered and the committee recommended an emergency listing order under the federal Species at Risk Act.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tim Hortons, franchisees in legal spat over ‘shattering’ coffee pots
Next story
Landslide victims in south central Interior to get disaster financial assistance

Just Posted

FozzyFest returns to Koocanusa after relocating in 2017

FozzyFest is set to return to Lake Koocanusa for their fourteenth annual… Continue reading

How Kimberley deals with invasive plants

The City of Kimberley has released an update on the Invasive Plant… Continue reading

Triumphant summer months for local rowing crews

Submitted article: July and August have been busy months for local rowing… Continue reading

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

WATCH: The week in review

WATCH: Fire roundup The current B.C. wildfire season is now officially the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Humpbacks breach so close man can smell whale

B.C. man could have reached out and touched ‘playful’ whales

Examining the meaning of ‘Song of Songs’

Did you know that there is a celebration of sexual love in… Continue reading

Landslide victims in south central Interior to get disaster financial assistance

Financial assistance is available to victims in Cache Creek, Ashcroft and the Bonaparte Indian Band

Angling closed on two B.C. rivers because of low steelhead returns

All angling is being closed on the Thompson River as well as on portions of the Fraser River

Tim Hortons, franchisees in legal spat over ‘shattering’ coffee pots

Restaurant Brands International says the claims of faulty coffee pots are “false accusations”

Freeland to break from NAFTA talks to make announcement at embassy

According to the U.S. trade representative’s office there have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture

WATCH: The week in review

WATCH: Fire roundup The current B.C. wildfire season is now officially the… Continue reading

Photo of B.C. firefighter embracing deer goes viral

The photo had been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook as of Friday

Most Read