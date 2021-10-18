No one was hurt when this single-engine Cessna overshot the runway along the Canada-U.S. border Sunday, Oct. 17. Photo: Submitted

No one was hurt when this single-engine Cessna overshot the runway along the Canada-U.S. border Sunday, Oct. 17. Photo: Submitted

American plane makes hard landing near Christina Lake

Christina Lake Fire Rescue makes quick response on Cascade side of Canada-U.S. border

Christina Lake Fire Rescue was called into action after a single-engine propeller plane made a rough landing on the Canadian-side of the Cascade-Laurier border crossing Sunday, Oct. 17.

READ MORE: Plane crash lands into Grand Forks orchard, pilot uninjured

READ MORE: Grand Forks plane crash attributed to ‘mechanical issue,’ says TSB

Chief Joe Geary said two American men were aboard the Cessna when at around 4:30 p.m., it drove off the packed-gravel runway that spans both sides of the 49th parallel. The men, a student-pilot and his instructor, walked away unhurt.

“They overshot the runway,” Geary said, explaining that the student-pilot had misjudged the landing after a routine area flight.

Christina Lake Fire Rescue volunteers wasted no time deploying this fire engine to the Cascade-Laurier border crossing Sunday, Oct. 17

Christina Lake Fire Rescue volunteers wasted no time deploying this fire engine to the Cascade-Laurier border crossing Sunday, Oct. 17

The plane sprung a very small fuel leak after stopping less than 10 metres from the end of the strip. A department crew had meanwhile set up a fire hose in case the fuel caught fire. It did not.

A pickup truck with Washington plates then towed the plane to the American side of the border.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefighters

Previous story
51% of parents ready for COVID jab, as Pfizer asks for Health Canada OK to vaccinate kids
Next story
26 deaths, 1,846 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. over weekend

Just Posted

The beaver dam at Idlewild Park in Cranbrook. Barry Coulter photo
Idlewild beaver relocation postponed until spring

The Pétain Falls in the Pétain Basin. Photo courtesy BC Parks
Mount Pétain in the Rockies to have name rescinded

COVID-19 exposure identified in Fort St. James. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 outbreak at Joseph Creek Village is over: Interior Health

Cranbrook Hyundai is hosting a free community pumpkin carving event on Saturday, October 23rd, starting at 12 noon. (Image via Pixabay)
Cranbrook Hyundai hosting free community pumpkin carving event