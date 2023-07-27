Amber Alert: Police say Verity Bolton might have access to additional vehicle

Surrey RCMP say Verity Bolton may be in possession of a second vehicle, a green 1996 Mitsubishi Delica, with right-hand drive, as the Amber Alert for Joshuah (10) and Aurora Bolton (8) enters day nine. (Surrey RCMP)Surrey RCMP say Verity Bolton may be in possession of a second vehicle, a green 1996 Mitsubishi Delica, with right-hand drive, as the Amber Alert for Joshuah (10) and Aurora Bolton (8) enters day nine. (Surrey RCMP)
Surrey RCMP also have updated information on the fifth-wheel and the horse trailer that the Boltons have been pictured with. (Surrey RCMP)Surrey RCMP also have updated information on the fifth-wheel and the horse trailer that the Boltons have been pictured with. (Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP say Verity Bolton may be in possession of a second vehicle as the Amber Alert for Joshuah, 10, and Aurora Bolton, 8, enters day nine.

Police are providing updated information Thursday (July 27) on two of the trailers they have said Verity could be transporting, as well as a second vehicle.

Since the Amber Alert was issued on July 19, police have said Verity, along with Joshuah and Aurora and her father Robert Bolton and boyfriend Abraxas Glazov, could be travelling in a dark blue Dodge Ram 2500, with B.C. licence plate SJ2708. They’ve also been seen towing a fifth-wheel in Chilliwack and a horse trailer in Kamloops.

Now police say that Verity and Glazov could also have access to a green 1996 Mitsubishi Delica, with right-hand drive. It’s registered to Verity, but is uninsured and it’s unknown if there are any licence plates on the vehicle.

Surrey RCMP also have updated information on the fifth-wheel and the horse trailer.

The fifth-wheel, seen in Chilliwack on June 30, is a brown 2018 Cougar trailer, model 368. It has a B.C. licence place WPM71B.

The horse trailer, seen in Kamloops on July 15, is a white 2018 Maverick Highside with B.C. licence plate 05994K.

On Tuesday, July 25 the family released a statement about their missing children.

