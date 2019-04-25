5-year-old Ontario boy who was subject of Amber Alert found safe

Ethan Montes was found with his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

Police say a boy who had been the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe near Windsor, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say the five-year-old was found with his mother in Tilbury.

They say they are in the process of cancelling the Amber Alert that had been issued for him on Thursday evening.

Investigators previously said the boy was last seen with his mother in Mississauga on Wednesday afternoon.

His father reported him missing on Thursday morning.

The Canadian Press

