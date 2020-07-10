(The Canadian Press)

Amber Alert continues for missing Quebec girls, 6 and 11, and their father

Police issued the alert for Norah Carpentier, 11, and Romy Carpentier, 6, from Levis, Que.

Quebec provincial police say searches continued overnight after an Amber Alert was issued Thursday for two young girls and their 44-year-old father.

Police issued the alert at around 3 p.m. for Norah Carpentier, 11, and Romy Carpentier, 6, from Levis, Que., south of Quebec City.

Investigators believe the three were involved in a car crash and left the area on foot on Wednesday night in St-Apollinaire, Que., a suburb of Quebec City.

They say the trio is still believed to be in the area and appealed for residents to check their properties, including sheds and cottages.

Police say the father, Martin Carpentier, was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans and could be wearing glasses.

A provincial police spokeswoman says exhaustive searches continue and investigators are unsure of the father’s motives.

The Canadian Press

Amber Alert

