FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon’s cloud-computing service Amazon Web Services experienced problems in its eastern U.S. region, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, causing widespread problems for thousands of websites and apps. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon’s cloud-computing service Amazon Web Services experienced problems in its eastern U.S. region, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, causing widespread problems for thousands of websites and apps. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Amazon Web Services seeing large-scale outages, affecting major websites

The company said AWS is ‘experiencing console issues’

Amazon Web Services is experiencing widespread issues impacting governments, universities and other major websites as of Tuesday (Dec. 7) morning.

According to the Associated Press, the outages are causing issues for websites and apps like Instacart, Venmo, Kindle, Roku, Disney+, McDonald’s and Amazon’s own store.

In a statement, the company said AWS is “experiencing console issues.”

According to AWS, the issue began in the US-EAST-1 region.

“This issue is also affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates,” AWS said in a statement. “We have identified the root cause and are actively working towards recovery.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Internet and Telecom

Previous story
Most Canadians support strong border measures amid new Omicron COVID-19 variant: poll

Just Posted

The City of Cranbrook is looking for input on how it might improve the Viking Skate Park, as part of their long-term park planning strategy. (Barry Coulter file photo)
City seeks public input on future of Viking Skate Park

Dignitaries officially opened the new Urgent and Primary Care Centre in Cranbrook during a virtual press conference on Monday. Photo courtesy livestream screenshot.
New primary care health centre opens in Cranbrook

Environment Canada says temperatures in Cranbrook for the rest of December are likely to be lower than average, with average amounts of snowfall. Pictured is the snowy 12th Avenue South in Cranbrook on Monday, December 6, 2021, following record-high temperatures the two weeks prior. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Cranbrook breaks warm weather record for end of November, start of December

Vernon Vipers defenceman Nicholas Kent (left) is hounded by Cranbrook Bucks forward Walker Gelbard during the Bucks’ 4-2 BCHL win Saturday, Dec. 4, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Cranbrook stuffs Vernon Vipers on Teddy Bear Toss night