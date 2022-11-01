Transaction image obtained after theft victim’s card was used. (Facebook/Holly Boucher)

Transaction image obtained after theft victim’s card was used. (Facebook/Holly Boucher)

Alleged thief gives up stolen wallet after confrontation at Chilliwack store

Victim caught up with alleged thief by following trail of purchases through mobile banking

A Chilliwack woman is singing the praises of her community after she got her stolen wallet back with the help of some helpful retail heroes.

Holly Boucher posted the story to a popular Facebook page to say she recovered her bank card, ID as well as the stolen wallet itself.

She did it by following the trail of stolen purchases through her mobile banking app.

“Beware of this man,” she posted about the alleged thief’s blurry image, captured on CCTV footage.

The screenshot photo was given to her by an employee from one of the retail locations.

Boucher said someone stole the wallet on Friday or Saturday, and the alleged thief “spent hundreds of dollars before I even knew it was missing.”

She was told he bought it “off of a man who found it on the ground” near McCammon Elementary, near the reserve.

But regardless how he came to possess the wallet, the alleged thief went “around Chilliwack leaving a paper trail by using my card,” she wrote.

She knows because she tracked the transactions, which totalled just under $500.

That effort brought her to the Mobil gas station in the Superstore parking lot. There she acquired the photo from the CCTV footage.

Armed with a visual, they were just hoping the guy would use the card one more time.

“To my luck, he did, at Superstore.”

She spotted him about a minute later.

“My boyfriend and I confronted him immediately.”

She was joined outside by the store manager.

“We ended up recovering all of my banking cards, ID, licences, and the wallet itself.”

Boucher said a “bag of drugs” was mixed in with the stuff he dumped in front of her.

She tossed it back to him, saying she didn’t want his drugs, but said she needed the rest of her cards.

The police were called but they didn’t show up after an hour wait, she said.

Later, she reported the full suspect description to RCMP after hearing that he hopped a taxi headed for downtown Chilliwack.

“I would like to thank the owners of the Husky Gas Station on Yale Road, the workers at A&W on Yale Road, the man working night shift at Mobil gas station, and the manager of Superstore,” Boucher wrote in her thank-you post. “You all made it possible for me to recover some extremely valuable licences among other things that I cannot go without.”

She recovered both her driver’s licence as well as a restricted firearms licence, which she was worried would fall into the wrong hands.

“The community of Chilliwack really came together and helped us with everything they could. I am so appreciative and proud of our small city we call home. Thank you, truly.”

But there’s always a risk in confronting potentially dangerous individuals in a situation like that, warned the RCMP spokesperson.

“We recommend the public report an incident like this directly to RCMP first, and not after the fact, so we can deal with it appropriately,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk of the Chilliwack RCMP. “We don’t want the public putting themselves at risk confronting someone they don’t know, which could also compromise our investigation.”

READ MORE: Police seek witnesses after confrontation in Walmart

READ MORE: Engineer designs theft tracking app

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Chilliwackcrime

Previous story
Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing
Next story
City prepares for first blast of wintery weather

Just Posted

Back Row: Grayson Meisner, Liam Wienke, Caden Williams, Vinny Fiorentino, Carter Chown, Cohen Bell, Rhys Wienke, Rhys Williams, Nick Vopat, Jayden Logodi, Aidan McKay, Quinn Cooper, Cohen Langenbach Front Row: Brody Taylor, Brayden Conroy, Ryder Duczek, Josh Kallies, Linden Keiver, Brennan Koch Missing: Head Coach Jeff Keiver, Assistant Coaches Darin Conroy and Charlie Cooper
U18 Bucks win silver at Kelowna tournament

Public Works crews will be out and about keeping roads clear as winter looms. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
City prepares for first blast of wintery weather

Cranbrook Bucks head coach and general manager Ryan Donald breaks out the whiteboard during a stoppage in play in a game against the Trail Smoke Eaters earlier this year. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook Bucks extend head coach/GM Ryan Donald for six years

The U13 Cranbrook Regional Bucks were in Penticton this past weekend and came home with the win defeating Salmon Arm in the finals 9-2. Coaches: Carson Loftsgard & Colin Sinclair Players: Dryden Hanson, Ben Loftsgard, Zach Auger, Preston Oler, Easton Armstrong, Ryder Magro, Beckem Goetz, Liam Roberts, Kane Corkie, Mateo Sinclair, Lane Johnson, Kye Taggart, Memphis Martin, Carson Davis, Jacob Rogers, Max Parker, and Nixon McDonald
Regional U13 Bucks win Penticton AA Tourney