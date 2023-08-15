Dale Klippenstein photo

Dale Klippenstein photo

Alleged impaired driver arrested 2 days in a row in Abbotsford

Man faces charges that include assaulting police officer

Police in Abbotsford arrested the same man for more offences the day after he was allegedly caught driving impaired with two fake guns in his vehicle.

Const. Art Stele, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said officers first stopped the 46-year-old man at 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 6 when he was driving a stolen vehicle in the area of Robertson Avenue.

Stele said a search of the car turned up two imitation firearms. The driver was also impaired and was issued a three-day driving ban, he said.

ALSO SEE: Pair charged after police seize 16 guns, drugs and cash in Abbotsford, Burnaby and Chilliwack

Stele said the man was again seen driving on Aug. 7 at 7 a.m. and was stopped for breaching the prohibition issued to him the previous day.

While he was being arrested, the man allegedly assaulted an officer, Stele said. The driver was again impaired, he added.

Charges now pending against the man include assaulting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, driving while prohibited, and driving while impaired.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimePolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hometown for Hunger event raises $7K for Salvation Army food programs
Next story
Cranbrook officials laud success of Rock the Kootenays

Just Posted

Temperatures are on the rise across the Kootenays this week. (Pixabay photo)
Cranbrook breaks temperature record as heat wave arrives

April Wine closed out the Rock the Kootenays festival this past weekend at Western Financial Place. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook officials laud success of Rock the Kootenays

Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was spotted at a South Surrey restaurant on Mother's Day (May 15), then arrested two days later in Cloverdale. (Black Press file photo)
Pickup truck stolen out of Cranbrook industrial area

CFKR Board Treasurer, Barb Nunes, and Cranbrook Sunrise Rotarian, Janice Sommerfeld. Photo courtesy Lynnette Wray.
Hometown for Hunger event raises $7K for Salvation Army food programs