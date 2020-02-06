An escort truck from Emil Anderson Maintenance rolls ahead of a convoy of vehicles navigating the critically damaged Hemlock Valley Rd. on Feb. 3, 2020. (Emil Anderson Maintenance/Contributed)

All tourists rescued after being stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

Ministry of Transportation crews are working to fully re-open Hemlock Valley Road

All tourists have been rescued off Sasquatch Mountain Resort in the Fraser Valley, five days after a landslide trigged by heavy flooding washed out the only access road.

About 150 local residents and employees remain, said resort spokesperson Shelby Lim on Thursday. Resort officials are working with Ministry of Transportation staff to rebuild and re-open the road as soon as possible.

RELATED: Hundreds stranded at Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain after heavy rain, landslide

“We hope to open the resort in some capacity to the public this weekend with single-lane alternating traffic on the road, but will not have confirmation from the road crews until Friday,” resort staff stated.

“The safety of our guests is our top priority, so we are unable to open until we receive full clearance.”

An estimated 500 people, including 100 staff, were trapped at the ski resort last Saturday after the heavy rain damaged as much as one kilometre of Hemlock Valley Road. There were more guests than usual because of a race scheduled for the weekend.

Helicopters had managed to ferry most out of the area by late Sunday. Ministry of Transportation crews worked to opened the road briefly on Monday for single-lane alternating traffic.

KEEP READING: Langley family among 500 stranded on Sasquatch Mountain after heavy flooding


adam.louis@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Agreement signed to help more B.C. Métis get skilled trades jobs
Next story
B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Just Posted

BCHL realigns league structure ahead of next season

The BCHL Board of Governors has announced a league realignment set for… Continue reading

Developer for proposed Innes Ave project holds open house

Residents and local politicians had the opportunity to discuss the details of… Continue reading

Kootenay Community Bat Program asking public to report bat sightings

The Kootenay Community Bat Project continues to monitor for fungal disease known as White-Nose Syndrome

Sparks fly: Cranbrook cracks Amazon Canada’s list of most romantic cities

Rankings based on cities with highest rate of romance-based purchases

UPDATE: Incident in Wasa resolved peacefully, say Kimberley RCMP

Police say incident is contained to one residence

B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

Rare vintage Mercedes stolen from tiny B.C. village

Public asked to keep a lookout

No injunction for B.C. taxi industry against Uber, Lyft pending judicial review

Vancouver Taxi Association failed to establish that an independent regulator used an uneven playing field, judge says

Chilliwack man convicted after failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partner

Steven Gauthier convicted in BC Supreme Court after he did not disclose status to sexual partner

RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps, create exclusion zone

At least four protesters have been arrested, according to demonstrators at the camps south of Houston

All tourists rescued after being stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

Ministry of Transportation crews are working to fully re-open Hemlock Valley Road

Lower Mainland man on cruise ship quarantined in Japan for coronavirus

Langley man studying abroad is confined to his cabin as officials screen passengers for new cases

Dangerous driving sentence expected to be complicated after B.C. girl left unresponsive

Judge will face some tough decisions, says Victoria defence lawyer

Young B.C. hockey player breaks neck after ‘reckless’ check

Father wants to draw attention to careless play in the contact sport

Most Read