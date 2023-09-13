As British Columbia awaits the latest update due later today on fire, drought and flood conditions, residents in an area south of Kamloops can relax as all evacuation orders and alerts related to a nearby fire have ended. Trees burned by the Bush Creek East Wildfire are seen above Little Shuswap Lake in Squilax, B.C., Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

As British Columbia awaits the latest update due later today on fire, drought and flood conditions, residents in an area south of Kamloops can relax as all evacuation orders and alerts related to a nearby fire have ended. Trees burned by the Bush Creek East Wildfire are seen above Little Shuswap Lake in Squilax, B.C., Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

All alerts lifted for prominent B.C. wildfires in 2 regions

Weeks of worry ease as alerts lift for wildfires outside Kamloops, Lillooet

As British Columbia awaits an update due later today on fire, drought and flood conditions, residents in an area south of Kamloops can relax as all evacuation orders and alerts related to a nearby fire have ended.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued the “all clear” to residents affected by the Ross Moore Lake fire which was sparked by lightning nine weeks ago and scorched nearly 114 square kilometres before being held.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says an area restriction order covering travel through the fire zone remains in effect until at least Friday.

Recent cooler weather means the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District can also rescind all orders and alerts for the 110-square-kilometre Casper Creek blaze that was spawned by lightning on July 11 and threatened the communities of Seton Portage and Shalath, west of Lillooet, before being brought under control.

Other evacuation orders are still posted in another region west of Lillooet, where the out-of-control, 93-square-kilometre Downton Lake fire destroyed numerous homes and cabins around Gun Lake and has burned to the edge of the South Chilcotin Mountains Provincial Park.

The wildfire service says large fires such as the Ross Moore and Downton blazes will continue to smoulder until significant rain or snowfall, but it says no new wildfires have been sparked in the last day and the number of active blazes has fallen below 400.

READ ALSO: Disaster relief available for communities impacted by 2023 B.C. wildfires

READ ALSO: Science knew severe B.C. wildfires were coming, speed of arrival ‘shocking’

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Previous story
Still ‘no clear plan’ to continue transition to Surrey Police Service, report states
Next story
Abbotsford South MLA Banman leaves BC United for Conservatives

Just Posted

The Gold Creek Dam, a key piece of the Cranbrook’s water supply infrastructure, is in dire need of replacement. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
City to seek out $14M in grant funding to replace Gold Creek Dam

Pictured above are, left to right: Allan Davis, Sunrise Rotary; Kevin Arndt, Christ Church Anglican; Steve Weatherall, President, Sunrise Rotary, and the cheque presentation at Sunrise Rotary’s breakfast meeting, Tuesday, September 12. (Barry Coulter photo)
Sunrise Rotary, Christ Church Anglican partnership will help Ukraine school

The suspect was described as wearing an off-white hoodie, a grey mask, blue jeans and a brown hat. He carried a grey bag with a black strap and had brown eyes (courtesy of RCMP)
RCMP searching for suspect in liquor store robbery

What's new at the Cranbrook Public Library
What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library