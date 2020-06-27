Alert issued after ‘multiple people’ with COVID-19 visit Vancouver strip club

Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge has been temporarily closed

Anyone who visited a well-known Vancouver strip club on a number of evenings this week is being warned that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

In an alert issued Saturday (June 27), Vancouver Coastal Health said that multiple people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus attended Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge multiple nights this week.

Anyone who visited the club between the hours of 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on June 21 to 24, or midnight to 3 a.m. on June 25 are being asked to monitor their symptoms for 14 days.

“As long as they remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and they should continue with their usual daily activities,” the alert reads.

ALSO READ: Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next

Those who do develop symptoms, such as loss of smell, fatigue, loss of apetite, fever or cough should seek a COVID-19 test and immediately self-isolate. Those who see adverse symptoms, such as breathing issues, should call 911.

Health officials said there is no ongoing risk to the community.

In a statement on their website, the owners of Brandi’s said that “due to some concerns from VCH” the club will be temporarily closed. The club had initially reopened June 18.

No. 5 Orange is the only other Vancouver strip club operating at this time.

Coronavirus

Most Read