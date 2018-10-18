Alcohol a suspected factor in highway collision

Alcohol is a suspected factor in a two-vehicle accident south of Cranbrook between a SUV and a pickup truck around 5:30 pm on Wednesday night.

Police attended the scene near the Irishmen Creek rest stop on Highway 3/95, where a pickup truck had flipped after clipping an SUV that had pulled out to do a U-turn.

The driver of the pickup had attempted to avoid the SUV, but left the road, rolled, and came to rest near the railroad tracks after swerving and clipping the front of the vehicle.

The driver of the SUV, a 67-year-old man, remained in the vehicle until removed by Search and Rescue, where police first noticed signs of alcohol impairment.

Samples were taken from the driver, while a traffic analyst also attended the scene, as the investigation is ongoing, say police.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with what is beleived to be non life-threatening injuries.

