Flowers mark the scene where 17-year-old Autumn Weir was killed, on Highway 20 near Williams Lake, on Oct. 19, 2019. (Greg Sabatino/Williams Lake Tribune)

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

A 17-year-old girl was killed, while five others survived, in a car crash last weekend on Highway 20 near Williams Lake.

Mounties were called to a single-car crash on the highway, about 15 kilometres west of the city, around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. A GMC pickup truck had left the road and rolled onto its roof near the Sheep Creek Bridge.

The girl, later identified as Autumn Weir, was pronounced dead at the scene, and four others were taken to hospital with serious or critical injuries. The sixth teen in the vehicle escaped with minor injuries.

“The investigation continues. However, police believe alcohol may be involved,” RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a news release on Monday.

Counsellors were made available at the area schools.

Read More: Fatal crash west of Williams Lake closes Highway 20

Weir’s family said she was a beautiful, caring and well-loved person.

“She had just graduated in June, and gotten a job. She was just beginning her adult life,” her father, Dean Weir, said. “She would have turned 18 on Dec. 12.”

On Sunday, the family went to visit the memorial that had been set up at the crash site.

“When we got there, there were a ton of kids already at the site,” Dean said. “Everyone was crying, but they gave us our space. I put up a cross, and cleaned up the mess that was left there and left my haywire and pliers there for other people to put flowers up.”

Her family said people have been reaching out from all over the community — from her school, her friends, her jobs.

“She was just up here on Tuesday for dinner and she’d put a post up on Facebook last week that said she was so thankful for her friends and family,” Dean said.

“It was almost like she was saying goodbye without knowing it.”

– with a file from Angie Mindus

Read More: Memorial grows at scene of fatal crash near Williams Lake on Highway 20

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

Just Posted

CP Holiday Train to stop in Cranbrook

Terri Clark will be the feature performer on Wed., Dec. 11 at the CP Station in Cranbrook

RCMP searching for stolen trailer and off-road vehicle

Police are investigating a report of a stolen off-road vehicle and trailer… Continue reading

Warning issued after several overdoses in Castlegar

Interior Health says the overdoses appear to be the result of cocaine contaminated with fentanyl.

Cranbrook Aquatic Centre reopens Nov. 1

Users of the Western Financial Place facility will be able to start using the facility again

Telephone fraudsters claim to be a Cranbrook RCMP officer

Cranbrook RCMP are warning the general public of fraudulent telephone calls which… Continue reading

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Rare bird spotted in B.C. draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after her unleashed dog bites Muffin

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

Report suggests new BC Ferries terminal near YVR

Metro Vancouver currently has two ferry terminals at northern and southern reaches

B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

The Richmond-based Sea Dragon Sea Scouts were camping at Mount Seymour Provincial Park

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

A day before the election, poll shows Conservatives slightly ahead in popular vote: Ipsos

Voters can cast their ballot on Oct. 21

Most Read