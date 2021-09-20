Alberta Premier Jason Kenney takes questions after announcing new COVID-19 measures for Alberta in Calgary, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine passport system begins today

Venues can operate without capacity limits if they require proof of vaccination, negative test

Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine passport system comes into force today.

The program allows businesses and venues to operate without capacity limits and other public health measures if they require proof of vaccination or a negative test result from anyone entering.

It applies at restaurants, nightclubs, casinos, concerts and fitness facilities, and is not mandatory.

When it was announced by Premier Jason Kenney last week, it also applied to retail stores and libraries, but they were removed from the list of eligible businesses over the weekend.

Kenney had previously opposed a vaccine passport over what he said were privacy concerns, but said last week it has become a necessary measure to protect Alberta’s hospitals that face the prospect of being overwhelmed in the pandemic’s fourth wave.

Starting Sunday, Albertans were able to download cards with the dates they’d received their vaccinations, and a health ministry spokeswoman says work continues on a more secure QR code that will be available in the coming weeks.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta premier cites COVID-19 vaccine uptake since passport announcement

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Family of fatally shot B.C. woman denounce liquid poured on police chief at memorial
Next story
I got a ‘mild’ breakthrough case. Here’s what I wish I’d known

Just Posted

RCMP is asking the public for help identifying the person in this photo. (Submitted file)
RCMP seek help identifying security camera thief

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh poses for selfies alongside Kootenay-Columbia candidate Wayne Stetski and supporters during a brief campaign stop in Cranbrook on Saturday night. Trevor Crawley photo.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh rallies supporters during campaign stop in Cranbrook

Fort Steele Spooktacular on Saturday, October 26, 2019. (Colin Ferguson/Syltography file)
Fort Steele set to host Spooktacular this October

July 21 2021 Using a water level tape to collect manual water level measurements in Cranbrook. Photo submitted by LLC.
Water stewardship group: groundwater levels lower this year in Columbia Basin