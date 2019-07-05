VIDEO: Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney speaks to media during the Western Premiers’ conference, in Edmonton on Thursday, June 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Alberta government will hold a public inquiry into environmental groups that it says have been bankrolled by foreign benefactors hell-bent on keeping Canada’s oil and gas from reaching new markets while letting oil production grow unabated in the Middle East and the United States.

“They often say that sunlight is the best disinfectant. This public inquiry will be sunlight on the activities of this campaign,” Premier Jason Kenney said Thursday.

“It will investigate all of the national and international connections, follow the money trail and expose all of the interests involved.”

He said the inquiry — with a budget of $2.5-million — will find out if any laws have been broken and recommend any appropriate legal and policy action.

“Most importantly, it will serve notice that Alberta will no longer allow hostile interest groups to dictate our economic destiny as one of the most ethical major producers of energy in the world.”

READ MORE: B.C. files second legal challenge against Alberta over turn-off-taps law

Steve Allan, a forensic and restructuring accountant with more than 40 years of experience, has been named inquiry commissioner.

Allan’s ability to compel witness testimony and records is limited to Alberta.

But Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer said much of the information Allan will need is publicly available and he’ll be able to travel outside Alberta to gather more.

The first phase of the inquiry is to focus on fact finding, with public hearings to follow if necessary. Allan is to deliver his final report to the government in a year.

Opposition NDP member Deron Bilous said the inquiry is the equivalent of hiring someone to do a glorified Google search.

“This is a fool’s errand,” he said. “I don’t believe this will help Alberta further its interests in accessing pipelines and expanding our market access.”

Kenney said deep-pocketed U.S. charities have been deliberately trying to landlock Alberta resources for years by funnelling money to an array of Canadian groups. Many of his assertions are based on the writings of Vancouver researcher Vivian Krause.

He blames those groups for the demise of several coast-bound pipelines that would have helped oilsands crude get to markets besides the U.S., as well as delays in building the Trans Mountain expansion to the west coast.

Krause said earlier this week that while the U.S. energy industry has benefited from anti-Canada “demarketing” campaigns, she has found no evidence commercial interests are involved.

She and Kenney both agreed it’s because Canada is an easy target.

“We’re very easy to pit against each other — Quebec, the West,” Krause said.

Kenney said Canada has been the kid in the school yard most easy to bully.

“I think they understood that this country amongst all of the major energy producers would be the most easily intimidated by this campaign,” he said. “And you know what? They were right.”

Prominent environmentalist Tzeporah Berman likened the inquiry to a “witch hunt” meant to silent dissent.

“It weakens our democracy and attempts to scare citizens from engaging in the debate on issues critical to our economy and a safe climate,” she wrote on Twitter.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Slight jobs decline in Canada as wages speed up, unemployment stays low
Next story
WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Just Posted

East Kootenay weather: rain, thunderstorms expected

Severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the southern interior.

Gardens of Earthly Delights: 23rd Edition

Cranbrook’s 23rd Open Garden Day, Saturday, July 13

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

June 30–July 6: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Vegas bets big with Peyton Krebs

Krebs went 17th overall in the NHL Entry Draft to the Vegas Golden Knights

Normand Thibault wins Yamaha side-by-side in Hospice Society raffle

Normand Thibault is the winner of a Yamaha Wolverine X2 side-by-side and… Continue reading

VIDEO: Mother bear saves cubs in B.C. lake

Video shows mother rescuing one from drowning.

Eight reasons not to be a Christian: Part II

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Last week, I began a series of columns listing… Continue reading

Hugs and Slugs

Slugs: To all the people in the Tim Horton’s drive through who… Continue reading

Past, present and future reflected in Graduation

This is likely to be old news for most of you —… Continue reading

The Weed Warror: GMIs better than Baby’s Breath

A year ago, I wrote an article on Baby’s Breath, and why… Continue reading

The veiled eyes of the world

Anastasia Bartlett I’ve often heard the phrase, ‘when life gets back to… Continue reading

The delusional, destructive cult of Brexit

Gwynne Dyer Oscar Wilde described fox-hunting as “the unspeakable in pursuit of… Continue reading

Backyard Astronomer: Big Bright Jupiter

Gary Boyle On any clear night, look to the southern portion of… Continue reading

Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

City of Trail posts warning signs after dog mauled on morning walk

Most Read